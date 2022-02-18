GFA Division One leaders Nadur Youngsters battled more than expected to see off bottom-placed SK Victoria Wanderers to move 14 points clear at the top.

Nadur found themselves a goal behind on the hour mark but kept their composure and scored two goals in the final stages of the match to clinch their 12th consecutive win in the championship.

Nadur were favourites to obtain a comfortable win from this encounter despite the fact that their build-up was disrupted by the speculation over their coach Branko Nisevic who eventually left the club to join Ħamrun Spartans.

The Youngsters headed into this match without Stefan Cassar and Joseph Mario Vella while the Wanderers were without Neil Camilleri and David Udo Monday.

Nadur as expected dominated right from the outset, but the Wanderers’ defence managed to resist the pressure with goalkeeper Mladen Kukrika distinguishing himself with a series of difficult interventions.

