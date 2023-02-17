The last round of fixtures from the GFA Division One second round produced no less than 23 goals and saw leaders Nadur Youngsters move five points clear at the top.

The top four teams in the division, namely, Nadur Youngsters, Qala Saints, Kerċem Ajax and Xewkija Tigers, will now proceed to compete in the Championship Pool while the other four sides will be involved in the Play-Out Pool, trying to avoid relegation.

Champions Nadur will open the second phase of the championship as firm favourites after last weekend they thrashed Sannat Lions 6-0 to open a five-point lead oer nearest rivals Qala Saints.

Nadur took command from the early stages and opened the score on six minutes through a low shot by Predrag Djordevic.

