Nadur Youngsters opened their title defence in style following a comfortable victory over Xagħra United while Victoria Hotspurs took bragging rights against city rivals SK Victoria Hotspurs last weekend.

The defending Gozitan champions registered a 3-0 win over Xaghra United in their first match of the championship with goals that only arrived during the final stages of the encounter despite their supremacy throughout the 90 minutes.

