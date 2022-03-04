Nadur Youngsters moved a step closer of being mathematically crowned as Gozitan champions when they crushed Kerċem Ajax 5-0 to open a 13-point lead at the top of the GFA Division One.

For this match, Kerċem had a number of regular players missing due to injury and suspension and found it hard to match their opponents.

Nadur dominated the match from start to finish, wrapping up the proceedings inside the first half hour when surging into a four-goal lead.

Jordi Parnis opened the score in the sixth minute with a close-range header and the Youngsters doubled their lead eight minutes later when Kerċem defender Nicholas Inguanez inadvertently deviated the ball into his own net.

Marcelo Barbosa added a third goal on 20 minutes after being set up by Stefan Cassar.

