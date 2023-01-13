Joint-leaders Qala Saints and Nadur Youngsters both turned defeat into victory in their respective matches from Match Day 10 of the GFA Division One to extend their advantage over their nearest opponents.

Qala Saints chalked up a 3-1 win over bottom-placed Sannat Lions.

The Lions surprised their opponents when taking the lead on 17 minutes through a low shot by Camilo Sanchez Gonzales.

Qala, who had their regular central defenders missing due to suspension, hit back and levelled the scores on 32 minutes through a deflected strike by Julian Suzuki Bicudo.

Five minutes later, the Maroons took the lead with a goal scored by Nathan Chukwudi Njoku before Rafael Prudente made it 3-1 on the stroke of half-time.

Qala continued to dictate matters but failed to increase their advantage.

