Reigning champions Nadur Youngsters bounced back from the unexpected defeat to Xewkija Tigers when they brushed aside Sannat Lions 3-0.

Nadur are currently third in the standings, six points adrift of leaders Għajnsielem, who, however, have played a game more.

On this form, Nadur will be serious challengers for the title.

Nadur were led from the bench for the first time by Branko Nisevic who last week had replaced Pasquale Centofanti as the first-team coach.

