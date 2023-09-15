Reigning champions Nadur Youngsters and newly-promoted side SK Victoria Wanderers kicked off their GFA Division One commitments in style when they obtained high-scoring victories.

Xewkija Tigers defeated Kerċem Ajax while the match between the other promoted side Xagħra United and Qala Saints was abandoned due to power failure at the Gozo Stadium.

Nadur started their title defence with a 6-0 win over Għajnsielem.

Last week, the Youngsters overcame Għajnsielem in the Super Cup final but last weekend the Gozitan champions produced a more dominant display as they swiftly wrapped up the points, netting four goals early in the match.

Joao Florencio took just seven minutes to take Nadur the lead before Joseph Zammit made it 2-0 five minutes later.

