Holders Nadur Youngsters and league leaders Qala Saints will contest the GFA Knock Out final after seeing off Xewkija Tigers and SK Victoria Wanderers respectively in last weekend’s semi-finals.

The first semi-final between Nadur and Xewkija was played in difficult weather conditions due to the strong winds.

Both sides held long spells of possession but struggled to make the most of their scoring opportunities.

In the end, the match was decided on 76 minutes when the Xewkija defence failed to clear the ball away from a corner action, with the ball finishing into the path of Marcelo Muniz who blasted into the net.

