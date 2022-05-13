Nadur Youngsters needed a last-gasp penalty to edge Għajnsielem 3-2 and win the GFA Cup for the ninth time in the club’s history to complete an incredible treble for season 2021-22.

Nadur has won all the three major honours this season, namely the GFA Division One, the GFA Cup and the Knock Out for the first division.

The victory in the GFA Cup confirmed the superiority that Nadur expressed on the sister island as they conceded just one defeat throughout the season.

The GFA Cup final lived up to expectations and left the large crowd on their hooks.

Għajnsielem seemed determined to end a disappointing season by winning a main honour despite the fact that they only had one foreigner in their starting line-up.

