The Nadur parish of St Peter and St Paul recently organised a Way of the Cross for adolescents at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary chapel.

The activity was originally planned at Għammar hill, but had to be cancelled due to bad weather. Parish archpriest Jimmy Xerri led prayers and hymns related to the Passion of Christ.

Meanwhile, the Good Friday procession is scheduled for April 15 with the participation of the Mnarja Band.

Food and washing items are being collected for needy families and the offerings can be placed in boxes at the church doors.

Those who would like to make a donation to the Ukrainian people can do so online by consulting the parish centre open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9am and 11.30am.