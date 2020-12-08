RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann says his confident side can seize their chance in Tuesday’s key Champions League match at home to Manchester United with only the victors assured of a last 16 berth.

“I’m not sure for whom the situation in the group is psychologically worse,” said Nagelsmann.

“Manchester were first in the group for a long time, now they can be eliminated with one game.

“We have fought our way back and can still make it through on our own terms.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s final round of matches, leaders Man Utd, Paris Saint-Germain and third-placed Leipzig are all on nine points in Group H.

However the Germans have the worst goal difference, due mainly to their 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Man Utd at Old Trafford in October.

