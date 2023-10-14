Julian Nagelsmann, the youngest Germany coach for almost a century, has turned to veterans as he hopes to rebuild the fallen giants nine months out from hosting Euro 2024.

Hansi Flick became the first coach in Germany history to be sacked in September, having overseen a run of five matches without a win after a second-straight group stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar.

Germany will take on the United States in Connecticut on Saturday evening German time and Mexico in Philadelphia early on Wednesday morning.

Stepping into the role in October, Nagelsmann said his selections would be guided by form, rather than reputation or potential.

Nagelsmann named World Cup winners Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels, both 34, in the squad, the latter last played for Germany at the Euros in 2021.

