Julian Nagelsmann got off to a winning start as Germany’s coach on Saturday with his team securing a comfortable 3-1 win over the United States in a friendly.

Germany looked much improved from the team that had suffered a 4-1 home defeat to Japan last month, a result which saw Hansi Flick fired as coach after a run of five matches without a win.

The Euro 2024 hosts could ill-afford another surprise loss but they delivered a solid, well-rounded performance after recovering from a Christian Pulisic opener for the USA in the match at East Hartford, Connecticut.

Although Pascal Gross struck the post early on for Germany, who were missing midfielder Joshua Kimmich due to illness, the home side looked threatening with Pulisic and Tim Weah lively on the flanks.

Gio Reyna, who had gone through a bitter public row with coach Gregg Berhalter after the World Cup last year, returned to the starting lineup and provided some creative touches as the Americans started well.

