Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday he had been subjected to online death threats after his team’s surprise Champions League exit to Villarreal this week.

“I know I will always get criticism from all sides, that’s normal and I can deal with it. But with 450 death threats on Instagram, it’s not so easy,” said Nagelsmann ahead of Bayern’s Bundesliga trip to Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday.

“If people want to kill me that’s one thing, but they also attack my own mother, who doesn’t even care about football,” he added.

“I don’t understand it. As soon as they turn off the TV, people forget all decency. And they think they are the ones in the right, that’s the crazy thing.”

Asked whether he had considered taking legal action, Nagelsmann suggested there were simply too many threats for that to be realistic.

