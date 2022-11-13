Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has lauded forward Jamal Musiala’s development, saying the teenager can be “even better” for Germany at the World Cup in Qatar.

Musiala, who grew up in England and represented the Three Lions at junior level but switched allegiance to Germany, set up both of Bayern’s goals in their 2-0 win away at Schalke.

Nagelsmann said Musiala, who now has nine goals and six assists in 15 games this season, was committed to developing and improving his game.

“Jamal Musiala has again set up two goals. He played an outstanding first half and will hopefully play even better in the World Cup and the second half of the (Bundesliga) season,” Nagelsmann told German television.

