Julian Nagelsmann has put his Bayern Munich side on red alert for Saturday’s away trip to his former club Hoffenheim, who have a knack of upset home wins over the Bundesliga leaders.

With nine league games left, Bayern start the weekend nine points clear in Germany’s top flight, but face a tricky away tie in Sinsheim.

Hoffenheim, who Nagelsmann coached from 2016 until 2019 after rising up through the club’s ranks, are fourth in Germany’s top flight and on a four-match winning streak.

