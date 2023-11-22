Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said Tuesday his side have an “unbelievable amount of work to do” six months from hosting Euro 2024 after falling to a 2-0 friendly defeat against Austria in Vienna.

Germany fell behind to a Marcel Sabitzer goal in the first half and then lost Leroy Sane early in the second to a red card, the Bayern Munich winger pushing Austria defender Phillipp Mwene in the face and forcing him to the ground.

Christoph Baumgartner then scored a second for Austria as Nagelsmann’s side struggled to fight back with 10 men.

“We’re not playing freely. We’ve an unbelievable amount of work to do in each position,” Nagelsmann told German broadcaster ZDF.

