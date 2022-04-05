Julian Nagelsmann has slammed Freiburg for appealing to the German Football Association (DFB) after a substitution mix up saw Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich briefly field 12 players last Saturday.

Bayern won 4-1 at Freiburg, but the host club has appealed after Bayern had an extra player on the pitch for 18 seconds of the second half after two players came on, but only one had come off.

“From a personal point of view, I can’t understand why Freiburg is doing it,” Bayern coach Nagelsmann said Tuesday, the day after Freiburg appealed to the DFB.

“Because I don’t think they would have scored two goals in the 18 seconds.

