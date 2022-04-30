With a tenth straight Bundesliga title secured, Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann wants to settle the future of star striker Robert Lewandowski so he can plan for next season.

As the title celebrations raged last Saturday after a home win over Dortmund that meant Bayern cannot be caught, Lewandowski was reluctant to discuss his plans.

The Pole’s contract expires in 2023, but while Bayern bosses insists he will stay next season, persistent rumours link the 33-year-old to Barcelona.

