Hibernians have announced the signing of strikers Leonardo Nanni and Terence Groothusen and goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona.

The signing of Nanni is quite surprising given the fact that the Italian playmaker looked as though was going to join fellow BOV Premier League side Ħamrun Spartans.

In fact, in a post published by the Spartans on June 9 they had announced that Nanni was one of three Italian players to join the club alongside Umberto Varriale and Nicola Leone.

However, it looks as though that Ħamrun have failed to close out a deal for Nanni who has now opted to sign a one-year contract with the Paolites.

During his career, Nanni had also played for Grosseto, ASD Astrea and Cesena U-19.

Groothusen has been training with Hibernians for a few weeks and impressed the Paolites officials with his performances during friendly matches, particularly when scoring a brace against Gżira United.

The towering striker is likely to be a straight replacement for Brazilian Tiago Fonseca who has now moved to Floriana.

On the other hand, Calleja Cremona has established himself in the Maltese Premier League having played for Floriana, Pembroke Athleta and St Andrews.

The 1.80m goalkeeper has finally been given the chance to show his talents in a big club and is expected to fight for the no.1 jersey with Serbian Marko Jovicic.