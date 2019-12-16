Leonardo Nanni has left Premier League side Hibernians after less than six months to return to Italy and join Ostiamare.

The Italian forward had initially arrived in Malta last summer to join Ħamrun Spartans but he had a change of heart and opted to move Hibernians.

With the Paolites, Nanni established himself as a first-team player, making 12 league appearances this season and scoring four goals.

However, when Ostiamare offered the Italian striker the chance to return to his homeland he accepted it with both hands and has now agreed to spend the rest of the season with the Serie D side.

Nanni is the second major signing for Ostiamare who have already secured the services of Ruben Olivera.

“I have decided to accept Ostia’s offer because there is a great project,” Nanni said.

“The team is doing very well in the league and I’m keen to help the team to attain its goals this season.

“I would like to thank Hibernians and coach Stefano Sanderra for giving me a very positive experience in Malta and now I look forward to the future.”