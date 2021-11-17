Miss World Malta, Naomi Dingli, is leaving Malta for Puerto Rico for the 70th Miss World beauty pageant which will be held at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in the Caribbean country on December 16.

This is the first time that the Miss World finals will be staged in Latin America.

Photo: Modelle International

The 2020 edition was originally scheduled for December 2020, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Designers Charles & Ron have created the dress that Naomi will be wearing for the final night when she will be competing with 100 other contestants from all over the world.

An award will be presented to a designer for the best dress design during the Miss World pageant.

Naomi will be attending a welcome dinner upon arrival, followed by a charity event to raise money for charities. This will involve the participation of all the contestants.

In the days that follow, all the finalists will together visit various other locations in preparation for the final night on December 17.

Naomi won Miss World Malta title, competing against 25 contestants, in an event that was held in November 2020.

Naomi would like to thank all her sponsors who helped during her preparations, including the organisers and license holders of Miss World Malta, Sue Rossi and Claudia Calleja.