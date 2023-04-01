Naples is getting ready for the mother of all title parties as AC Milan travel south on Sunday for the first of three major clashes between the Serie A giants in a matter of weeks.

Southern Italy’s biggest city is counting down the days until Napoli can officially say they are champions for the first time since 1990 thanks to a 19-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Such is size of their advantage with 11 games to go long-suffering Napoli supporters have let go of their traditionally superstitious ways and already bedecked town in blue and white in anticipation of near-certain victory for their beloved team.

The number three in honour of what will be Napoli’s third league title can been seen on flags and banners and painted in murals around the city.

