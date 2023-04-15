When Napoli won their first Serie A title in 1987, Naples partied for weeks to honour the team which brought football glory to the much-maligned southern Italian metropolis.

Few know that better than Ottavio Bianchi, the man who was at the helm of the iconic Napoli team spearheaded by Diego Maradona and saw first hand what success means for some of the country's most passionate supporters.

A 1-1 draw with Fiorentina on May 10, 1987 sparked city-wide festivities which passed into legend. The world is waiting for more of the same this year with Napoli on the verge of their third Scudetto.

"I was very worried about celebrations before the title was won, especially because we were never as far in front as Napoli have been this season," Bianchi tells AFP.

