Naples woke up Friday still giddy with joy after a night spent celebrating Napoli’s first Serie A title in 33 years, a party marred, however, by one death and hundreds of injuries.

“It was the most beautiful night,” enthused Francesca Raucci, who was taking her son to school in the southern Italian city after getting to bed at 4:00 am.

“It was a unique emotion, there was a flood of people, they were hugging each other, dancing.”

Throughout the night, Naples’ narrow streets were filled with the sounds of cheering, chants, firecrackers and flares, cars and scooters honking their horns, their passengers waving flags and banners.

