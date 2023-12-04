Ridley Scott’s Napoleon is storming the box office, even in France despite the reactions of French historians who tore the film apart. So, beyond la grande histoire d’amour with Joséphine, the famous son of another Mediterranean island also initiated changes that have shaped the Europe we know today.

Napoléon Bonaparte remains a figure of enduring controversy. It obviously includes his aggressive military campaigns resulting in widespread death and suffering graphically depicted in Scott’s movie. He is also known for greatly eroding the French Revolution’s democratic ideals by crowning himself emperor, imposing his family members as rulers in conquered territories, suppressing dissent through repression and execution of political opponents.

His legacy was also marred by the reintroduction of slavery in some French colonies. Napoléon’s imperial ambitions aimed at unifying Europe under French control but often resulted in the suppression of national identities sparking resentment and rebellions as it happened in Malta and Gozo.

His conquests involved the looting and plundering of art and cultural treasures from the territories he conquered. While some artworks were eventually returned, some of the Maltese loot ended up at the bottom of the bay of Aboukir or in the Louvre!

At the core of Napoléon’s positive contributions lies the Napoleonic Code, a legal framework that revolutionised legal systems across Europe. It oversaw the codification of a new system of laws, which abolished the aristocracy privileges, emphasising principles of equality, individual rights and secularism.

The code became a model for modern legal thinking, fostering a more just and egalitarian approach to governance. Napoléon himself said: “My glory is not that I won 40 battles… But what will… live forever is my Civil Code.” Indeed, many laws in Malta and other countries formed during and after the Napoleonic Wars were strongly influenced by it.

The transformative influence of Napoléon is best seen in the spread of the ideas of the Enlightenment and of the French Revolution as his armies marched across Europe. Napoléon’s era marked a significant departure from absolutism and the evolution of the role of religions, with the abolition of traditional political orders, including Malta and the Knights of St John.

Bonaparte’s influence on Europe is both complex and far-reaching - Stephane Croce

The dismantling of these outdated structures paved the way for a more modern and egalitarian Europe, signaling the end of an era characterised by rigid social divisions and arbitrary rules. Napoléon’s influence on Europe included protection of property rights, emancipation of Jews and other minorities and spreading the principle of legal equality. He reinforced state control over religious affairs while guaranteeing religious freedom.

His policies included the abolition of all Jewish ghettos in Europe, reflecting a broader commitment to religious tolerance and integration. Napoléon’s emphasis on meritocracy challenged traditional social hierarchies, allowing individuals to rise based on merit rather than social status. While met with resistance, these moves contributed to a more dynamic and inclusive social structure in several European societies.

Beyond legal reforms and a centralised administration of government, Napoléon instituted a number of modernising reforms in education, in the banking system with the creation of the French central bank and he launched several infrastructure projects during his short reign. Finally, his administration of Europe propagated across the continent the unified system of weights and measures created under the French Revolution: the metric system.

Bonaparte’s influence on Europe is both complex and far-reaching. His imprint on the continent encompasses legal reforms, the modernisation of societies, fostering legal equality, social inclusivity and the dismantling of outdated political structures.

The scars of war and the challenges posed by imperialism reveal the darker side of his rule. Yet, Napoléon’s era marked a pivotal moment in the continent’s history, shaping the trajectory of modern Europe in ways that continue to resonate. Napoléon’s rise and fall was swift: the basis for a good movie. And, more importantly, Malta can be proud to have been an actor during this great period of European story.

Stéphane Croce is the president of Alliance Française de Malte-Méditerranée.