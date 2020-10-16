Napoleon’s dispatch letter to General Desaix with plans to invade Malta in 1798 will remain on display, free of charge, until the end of November, Heritage Malta said on Friday.

General Napoleon Bonaparte’s letter, and other unique artefacts, are currently on display at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta. This historical document will eventually be exhibited at the Malta Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa.

This letter is directly linked to the young Bonaparte at a crucial point in his military career.

More information here.