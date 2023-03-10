After their march to glory was stalled last weekend Napoli can get their Serie A title bid back on track in Saturday when they host Champions League-chasing Atalanta.

Defeat to Lazio meant Napoli’s massive league lead over Inter Milan was cut to 15 points with 13 matches remaining.

Inter will have the chance to put a little more pressure on Napoli as they open the weekend’s fixtures at relegation-threatened Spezia on Friday night.

There is little chance of Napoli not winning their first Scudetto since 1990 as even if Inter were to win all of their fixtures another 25 points would secure triumph for southern Italy’s biggest club.

