Napoli reached the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare after a flamboyant 4-2 victory over Ajax on Wednesday maintained their 100 percent start in this year’s competition.

Luciano Spalletti’s side have four wins from four and a perfect 12 points at the top of Group A thanks to Hirving Lozano, Giacomo Raspadori, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, whose goals took their European tally to an incredible 17.

Nine points separate the Serie A leaders from third-placed Ajax, who can still make it through with two wins from their final two matches against Liverpool and Rangers.

