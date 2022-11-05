Napoli extended their lead at the top of Serie A to eight points on Saturday after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Atalanta and taking their domestic winning streak to nine matches.

Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas both struck in the first half to cancel out Ademola Lookman’s 19th-minute penalty for the hosts, who are currently unbeaten Napoli’s closest challengers.

That will change if AC Milan beat Spezia as expected at the San Siro in Saturday’s late match, the champions aiming to take advantage of Atalanta’s second defeat of the season and move into second place.

