Napoli ended their season with a comfortable 3-0 Serie A win at Spezia which was stopped for over 10 minutes following clashes between opposing supporters on Sunday.

Luciano Spalletti’s team were already leading against Spezia on captain Lorenzo Insigne’s last game for the club thanks to Matteo Politano’s fourth-minute opener when objects were thrown by fans in the home and away sections.

That quickly escalated with home fans spilling onto the pitch and players from both teams trying to calm supporters down.

DAZN reported that Napoli fans had caused some problems in La Spezia before the match so home fans smashed up their transport and the tension was carried into the match.

