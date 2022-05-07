Napoli strengthened their hold on third place in Serie A on Saturday after beating Torino 1-0 to keep Juventus at bay.

Luciano Spalletti’s side took advantage of fourth-placed Juve’s shock 2-1 defeat at Genoa on Friday to move four points ahead of their rivals with two matches left to play.

Fabian Ruiz’s strike in the 73rd minute secured the points for Napoli after Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty was saved by Etrit Berisha just after the hour mark.

Napoli have already qualified for next season’s Champions League but will want to finish as high as possible after their bid to claim a first league title in over 30 years faltered in the final weeks of the campaign.

