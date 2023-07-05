Napoli will kick off their Serie A title defence at promoted Frosinone after next season’s fixture list was revealed on Wednesday.

Now led by Rudi Garcia, Napoli won their first Scudetto in over three decades last term and will be the team to watch when the season gets underway on the weekend of August 19-20.

Previous coach Luciano Spalletti ended Napoli’s 33-year title drought last month but left shortly afterwards, and fans are hoping that Garcia won’t have stars Victor Osimhen sold out from under him this summer.

More details on SportsDesk.