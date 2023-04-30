Napoli are one win away from ending a 33-year wait for the Serie A title on Sunday after Lazio lost 3-1 at Inter.

Runaway league leaders Napoli will secure their first Scudetto since 1990 if they beat Salernitana after Inter came back from a goal down at half-time at the San Siro thanks to a Lautaro Martinez brace and another strike from Robin Gosens.

Inter’s three strikes, which all came in the final 13 minutes, moved Inter into Serie A’s Champions League places, ahead of AC Milan and Roma on goal difference, and also unleashed a wave of joy at the Stadio Maradona in Naples, which was already almost full of supporters.

Napoli remained 17 points clear of second-place Lazio who now have six games left.

Fans had been queueing outside the stadium in Naples nearly five hours before the 1300GMT kick-off, with flags, flares and horns creating a colourful, cacophonous atmosphere.

