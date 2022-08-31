Roma lead Serie A on Wednesday after Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw by Lecce, while underwhelming Juventus beat Spezia 2-0.
Napoli would have been in top spot on goal difference after four games with a win over their promoted opponents at the Stadio Maradona but Lorenzo Colombo’s rocket just after the half-hour mark ensured Lecce escaped Naples with a point.
Luciano Spalletti’s side sit third, two points behind Roma and one away from second-placed Inter Milan, while Lecce sit 15th after earning their second point of the campaign.
Napoli thought they were on their way to a regulation win when Eljif Elmas tapped in Matteo Politano’s mishit shot in the 27th minute.
