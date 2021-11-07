Napoli could lose their Serie A lead on Sunday after only managing a 1-1 draw at home with Verona on a night in which they honoured Diego Maradona with a special jersey.

Luciano Spalletti’s side wore a kit bearing the face of club legend Maradona, who died nearly a year ago, but were not inspired to beat Verona and can now be overtaken by AC Milan if they beat local rivals Inter in the weekend’s big match.

Napoli are a point ahead of Milan, who know a derby win at the San Siro would take them top.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.