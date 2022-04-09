Napoli have a first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona in their sights and the chance to exorcise a ghost when Fiorentina come to town on Sunday.

A point off the summit going into the weekend, southern Italy’s biggest club are in buoyant mood and have a real chance to beat the powerful northern trio of AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus in a thrilling race for the Scudetto.

Last week’s 3-1 win at Atalanta, claimed without suspended star striker Victor Osimhen, made it clear that Luciano Spalletti’s side were not going to give up the chance to become legends easily.

