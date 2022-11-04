Napoli have the chance to further extend their lead at the top of Serie A on Saturday when they travel to Bergamo for a top-of-the-table clash with Atalanta in a bumper weekend in Italy’s top flight.

An all-competitions winning streak for Luciano Spalletti’s side ended at 13 matches with Tuesday’s defeat at Liverpool which didn’t change their position as Champions League Group A winners.

But Napoli remain unbeaten after 12 fixtures in Italy and have a five-point lead on Atalanta as Serie A enters its final rush before the World Cup, with a weekend full of top-tier fixtures including the Rome derby and Juventus hosting arch-rivals Inter Milan.

