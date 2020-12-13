Napoli got their first win in the newly-named Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday, beating Sampdoria 2-1 to move third in Serie A behind Inter, who fought back to see off Cagliari 3-1.

Napoli needed to come from behind in the stadium renamed a week ago following the death of club legend Maradona last month.

Maradona led the club to their only league titles in 1987 and 1990 and the UEFA Cup in 1989.

