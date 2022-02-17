Ferran Torres slotted in a penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw for Barcelona at home against Napoli in the first leg of their Europa League playoff on Thursday.

Piotr Zielinski had opened the scoring for the Italians after 29 minutes in Spain but Torres levelled just before the hour from the spot after a Juan Jesus handball.

The draw leaves the tie open for both teams to advance to the last 16 of Europe’s second-tier club competition with the second leg next week in Italy.

“They got into our area once or twice and they scored a goal, we had a lot of chances,” said Barcelona skipper Gerard Pique.

