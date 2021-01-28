Holders Napoli withstood a late Spezia charge for a 4-2 win to advance to the Italian Cup semi-finals on Thursday where they meet Atalanta.

Genaro Gattuso’s southeners were four-goals up at half-time in their Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, before the visitors pulled two goals back in a three-minute second half spell.

Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly got the first after five minutes with a back-heel kick off an Elseid Hysaj cross.

