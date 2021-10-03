Napoli will stay top of Serie A after maintaining their 100 percent start to the season with a gritty 2-1 win at Fiorentina, while Roma bounced back from derby defeat with a 2-0 win over Empoli.

Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli have a perfect 21 points from their first seven league matches thanks to their come-from-behind victory at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, which came thanks to strikes from Hirving Lozano and Amir Rrahmani either side of half-time.

It was a tough defeat for Fiorentina, who lost in a similar fashion to how they fell at home to Inter a few weeks back after deservedly taking the lead through Lucas Martinez Quarta.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side stay fifth on 12 points, nine behind Napoli and three away Roma in fourth.

