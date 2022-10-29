Napoli host Sassuolo on Saturday as the leaders of an Italian revival in Europe and hoping to extend their club-record winning streak of 12 matches.

Luciano Spalletti’s team strolled past Rangers on Wednesday to make it five wins from five in the Champions League and all-but guarantee top spot in Group A.

They would need to lose by four goals or more at Liverpool next week to miss out on first place, a position they should also maintain in Serie A regardless of how they do against inconsistent Sassuolo.

