Napoli will try to shrug off the disappointment of their Champions League exit on Sunday as Serie A’s runaway leaders travel to Juventus hoping to take another step towards their first league title since 1990.

A quarter-final exit at the hands of Milan on Tuesday night leaves Napoli with eight games left in their season to secure a Scudetto which has long looked inevitable but whose arrival has been slowed by some jittery recent form.

Luciano Spalletti’s formerly free-scoring side have only netted three times in their five matches since the international break, four points from their last three league matches enough to see their imposing lead at the top of the table cut to 14 points.

As it stands Napoli need 11 more points to secure the title but Sunday’s match is another tough test of the sort they have failed in recent weeks.

