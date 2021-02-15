Napoli forward Hirving Lozano and goalkeeper David Ospina are both out injured, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

Mexican Lozano picked up a right hamstring problem in Saturday’s 1-0 Serie A win over Juventus.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season, could be sidelined for three weeks, according to Italian media reports.

