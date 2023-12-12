Walter Mazzarri said Monday that he wants Napoli to end their home hoodoo by beating Braga and confirming a spot in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Napoli haven’t won in Naples since late September, with four defeats and two draws from their most recent six matches at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

A single-goal defeat on Tuesday would still allow the ailing Italian champions, who are second in Group C and three points ahead of Braga, passage on goal difference but Mazzarri wants to invert a worrying trend on home turf.

“I’m not thinking about anything other than that we have a match at home against a team worthy of respect, we need to win it,” Mazzarri told reporters.

