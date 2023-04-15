Napoli and AC Milan both dropped points ahead of the Serie A sides’ Champions League showdown following respective draws with Verona and Bologna on Saturday, while Inter Milan were beaten 1-0 by Monza with Benfica looming.

Italy’s champions-elect Napoli have had their imposing league lead cut to 14 points after a second-string XI could only manage a goalless stalemate with Verona and second-placed Lazio won at Spezia on Friday.

As it stands Luciano Spalletti’s side still need 11 points from their final eight matches to seal their first league title since 1990, but all eyes are now on Tuesday’s second leg of their quarter-final clash with Milan in Naples in which they have to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

