Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis said Tuesday he wants the Italian Super Cup to be played in Italy rather than Saudi Arabia following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas.

Italian champions Napoli are one of four Serie A teams scheduled to play in the revamped Super Cup in the Gulf state in January, alongside Lazio, Inter Milan and Fiorentina.

Italian media had reported that Napoli and Fiorentina were set to boycott the tournament but De Laurentiis said he just wanted it brought back to Italy over fears a trip to Saudi could be dangerous.

“Have you seen what’s going on in Israel? There could be an air blockade over those areas,” De Laurentiis was quoted as saying by news agency ANSA at an event in Rome.

“How can you even think of putting 120 players who are worth what they are worth on a plane? All that just to earn a few million more? Let’s just do it at the Stadio Olimpico (in Rome).

