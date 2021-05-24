Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis on Sunday confirmed that coach Gennaro Gattuso will leave the club after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

The southerners finished fifth, one point behind fourth-placed Juventus, after a 1-1 draw at home against Hellas Verona

A win would have guaranteed a top four finish, but Napoli miss out on a second season of Champions League football.

