Luciano Spalletti said Saturday that Napoli are ready to claim their first Serie A title in more than three decades as fans wonder whether this weekend will finally end a long Scudetto drought.

Napoli need closest challengers Lazio not to win at Inter Milan in Sunday’s early kick-off and then a win over Salernitana in a rearranged fixture to secure the league crown last won in 1990 with a record-breaking six games to spare.

Last weekend’s thrilling win at Juventus brought Napoli to the brink of glory and Spalletti is convinced the weight of expectation won’t get to his team.

“We need to keep doing what we’ve done up to now. There are things above us that we can’t control, and we’ll adapt to them,” Spalletti told reporters.

“But we’ll be ready to play the match tomorrow as we would have been to play today, with everything little bit of strength we have, and even that which we don’t have.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt